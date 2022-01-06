Johnny Depp photographs pain in ‘The Minamata Photographer’.

William Eugene Smith (Wichita, 1918-Tucson, 1978) remains one of the great photojournalists in history. Always faithful to black and white, his ethical attitude towards what he portrayed caused him to clash with the editors of magazines such as ‘Life’ and ‘Newsweek’, from which he was fired for refusing to use the large format. All his images are characterized by giving

prominence to the disinherited and demonstrate the compassion of its author for mankind.

Video.



Trailer for ‘The Minamata Photographer’.



‘The Minamata Photographer’ turns Johnny Depp, who has always been so fond of transforming himself, into Eugene Smith. We are at the beginning of the 70s and the photographer has already given his best in his reports on World War II or in the series in which he captured the life of New York from the window of his apartment. He drinks more than necessary, he doesn’t have a penny, his children spend on him and he is about to sell his equipment when

gets ‘Life’ to send him to Japan for his last big story. Minamata is a fishing village in which children suffer deformations and cerebral palsy due to the spills into the sea that a chemical company has been carrying out for decades. Eugene Smith’s photographs alerted the world and forced the Japanese government and the company to compensate the victims, something that did not happen until well into the 1990s.

It is inevitable in the opening bars of the film to compare its protagonist with Raoul Duke, the top-ranked journalist that Depp embodied in the lysergic

‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’. However, director Andrew Levitas abandons that initial verve and pop aroma in describing how ‘Life’ works when we travel to Japan and come across the ravages of mercury in the human body. ‘The Minamata Photographer’ tells of the awareness of someone who is already back from everything and makes others suffer his self-destructive nature. But he’s also a guy of integrity who never sells for money and upholds the ethics of his profession.

“Native Americans believed that photographs stole a piece of their soul, but they also stole something from the photographer’s soul,” philosophizes the protagonist.

Interview with Johnny Depp:

Levitas merely complies with the record and

he gets more excitement when he shows the actual snapshots of Eugene Smith in the end credits than in the rest of the film. The photojournalist always fought to participate in the editing of his work, and the sequences in the darkroom are among the most fortunate of a film that, in short, tells the story behind ‘Tomoko in the bathroom’, a photo considered the most ‘Pietá’ from the industrial age.