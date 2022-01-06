Johan Vásquez shines as Genoa battles relegation

Editorial Mediotiempo

It took seven games to make his debut in Italy’s first division, however, since Johan Vasquez played his first minute in Serie A has become a key piece for Andriy Shevchenko, coach of the Genoa, team that is in the relegation zone of Italian football.

The defender from Sonora debuted against Sassuolo on October 17, 2021, since then has played 95 percent of the possible minutes, including the game they won in the Italian Cup against Salernitana.

Vásquez, footballer who won the bronze medal with the Mexican National Team at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, has played 14 games since its debut, jumping from holder in 13 of them, and completing the 90 minutes.

December 10 only last, Johan Vasquez 23 years old entered change in the duel against Sampdoria, playing 34 minutes, his worst record since joining Genoa in last summer’s market.

According to data from the Statiskicks platform, in the first half of the season 2021-2022, Johan was the first place among all the centrals of Serie A, in steals and interceptions, and one-on-one duels.

Taking into account the most important leagues, currently Vasquez is he fourth Mexican player in the football of Europe with Mmore minutes in the season 2021-2022, despite the fact that it debuted until October. He adds 1,120 minutes, below Raúl Jiménez (1,477 minutes), Edson Álvarez (1,718 minutes), and Gerardo Arteaga (2,484 minutes).

