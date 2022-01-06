Joel Coen, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand ‘Macbeth’ trailer

It’s been a while, but it’s here: After four short previews, Apple and A24 present the (great) official trailer for ‘Macbeth‘, the first solo film directed by Joel Coen. A story of murder, madness, ambition and intrigue that will premiere on Apple TV + in a week, on January 14.

Joel Coen’s brave and creative reading of the Scottish play is, according to Apple herself, a work full of severe chiaroscuro and captivating rage. It is a film of overwhelming anguish that examines, with fascination, a world devastated by greed and unbridled ambition.

Denzel Washington plays the man who wants to be king and Frances McDormand plays his Machiavellian Lady: A jaded couple who plot a political assassination and then end up maddened by guilt. Kathryn Hunter, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson round out the main cast of this A24 and IAC Films production for Apple Original Films.

Joel Coen is the writer and director of this new adaptation of the famous work by William Shakespeare that reflects the current moment through a terrifying story about an amoral assault on political power that, like its protagonist, mercilessly advance towards hell. In addition, Coen is also a producer alongside Frances McDormand and Robert Graf.

The film has in its technical team Ellen Chenoweth as casting director, Carter Burwell as composer, Mary Zophres as costume director, Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes as editors, Stefan Dechant as production designer, or Bruno Delbonnel as director of photography. among others.

