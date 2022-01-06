Jimmy Fallon has Covid-19 | Efekto10

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (Who) .- Jimmy Fallon reported through Instagram that he tested positive for Covid-19 on the first day of his vacation from his famous show, The Tonight Show. “Hello guys, the first day of our Christmas holidays I tested positive for covid-19,” the driver wrote in a recent post he made on the famous social network.

“I was vaccinated and boosted, so fortunately I had mild symptoms,” he added. Fallon thanked the doctors and nurses “who work hard around the clock to get everyone vaccinated.” “Thank you to NBC for taking the test protocols so seriously and doing a great job, and also for putting me in an isolation room when they gave me the news,” he added. The television presenter responded to one of his Instagram followers that he received the positive test on December 18, so this Monday he was “back to work and feeling 100 percent.”

Several celebrities like Reese Witherspoon sent Jimmy Fallon their good wishes in the comment section of his post. “I hope you made a speedy recovery!” Witherspoon wrote. Meanwhile, The Tonight Show returned on Monday night and featured guests Anthony Anderson and Carly Pearce.