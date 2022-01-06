Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split up? These are the reasons

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They announced that they had given themselves a new opportunity after almost two decades, they have not hesitated to express their love in public. Right now, her love story is one of the most talked about in the world.

In December, rumors arose that the couple was in a fight and that actress Jennifer Garner, the actor’s ex, would be the cause, because in recent months, they have had a great rapprochement after their high-profile divorce. However, JLo and Ben Affleck have ignored those speculations and have enjoyed the honeys of love. In fact, they spent Christmas together in California. As revealed by People magazine, Ben had dinner on Christmas Eve with the children he had with Garner and, the next day, on December 25, he was at JLo’s house to share with her and her family.

With the new year, the couple will be able to test their feelings because they must separate for a while, since the singer will be for several weeks on the Island of Gran Canaria, in Spain, in the filming of The Mother, a production that Netflix plans for this year, which will be directed by Niki Caro and which, in addition, will also feature the participation of actors such as Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hadwick and the Mexican Gael García Bernal.

Apparently, this 2022 will be loaded with good news for the Diva of the Bronx, because it will be released Marry I, the romantic comedy in which he starred alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck are about to celebrate a year of relationship, after the actor searched for her through emails while the singer was in crisis with Álex Rodríguez.