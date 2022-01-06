Jennifer López and Ben Affleck are already looking for a house to move in together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck don’t have wasting time in mind And although just a few days have passed since they were seen kissing for the first time since their reconciliation, in the last hours they have been caught preparing the next, and no less important, step in their relationship. The acting couple are preparing to move in together and have already started visiting some of the most prominent mansions for sale in Los Angeles.

Caught visiting their possible new mansion

In the last hours, the ‘Daily mail‘has published several images in which both appear in Ben Affleck’s car, which the actor himself drives, and visiting one of the most luxurious mansions on Billionaires Row in Holmby Hills, which sells for a whopping 65 million dollars -about 55 million euros-. This mansion has up to eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms in a complex of about 3,000 square meters where they could gather their respective families.

Private security system, outdoor pool, bar with pool table, wine cellar, movie theater, sauna, four-lane bowling alley and other luxuries are what this exclusive mansion offers that aims to host the romance of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. , that they are very serious in this second chance that they have given after their respective breakups. In fact, it has not been the only step they have taken to start this new life together.

A few weeks ago, The singer and actress began visiting schools to enroll her children Max and Emme -which she has together with Marc Anthony- for the next school year in order to leave his life in Miami behind and move permanently to Los Angeles. In this way, the couple would be able to continue something they already do: spend all the free time they have together, including nights.

As the US portal has also pointed out in recent hours TMZ, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez “They spend almost every night together when they are not working. They plan to move in together very soon ”, although this source also points out that right now“ they are not ready to live together ”. Everything seems to indicate that they want to have everything prepared to take this important step in their relationship – and why not confirm it through the media – for when they are really 100% prepared.