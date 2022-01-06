Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she has an account on Tik Tok

American actress Jennifer Lawrence confirmed in an interview with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that she has an account on the social network TikTok.

The star of «Don’t look up“She was subjected to” The Colbert Questionert “, a question session that the host of the program asked her. However, although he admitted that he enjoys watching the clips of the aforementioned social network, he specified that he will never be in front of the camera. “No! I don’t do tiktoks. Oh my God, ”he said with a laugh.

Probably, the native of Kentucky must be registered with a different name, since in the application of Chinese origin there is no official profile with her name.

It is also on Twitter

Unlike other of her colleagues, the protagonist of the saga “The Hunger Games” has never been a sympathizer of sharing her life on social networks. However, in 2020 he joined Twitter to speak out against racism and other problems that affect the society of his country, through his image as a public figure.

“Nearly 1 in 4 black men in the United States will be incarcerated at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps and @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our judicial and criminal system and what we can do to solve it, “he says in one of the tweets uploaded at that time.

It is worth noting that she is one of the directors of the organization “Represent Us”, in charge of fighting against political corruption, extremism and combating inequalities in American democracy, according to the description on the website.

Spontaneous and funny

Also, during the interview the host of the night program asked him about the activities in which he had spent his time in his extensive break from acting, the Oscar-winning actress surprised him with a mischievous answer.

“I had a lot of sex,” she said with a laugh. “Just kidding, I’ve been cleaning and cooking a lot,” he added. Likewise, she said that her skills as a homemaker are so efficient that she would do this if she weren’t a movie star.

«I make disasters but I am very good at cleaning them, I can attack a disaster. I listen to crime and murder podcasts while I do it, ”Jennifer Lawrence also said.