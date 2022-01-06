Jennifer Lawrence has a secret obsession with this social network – Publimetro México

Despite not being “verified” on social media, actress Jennifer Lawrence recently confessed to being obsessed with TikTok. During her recent appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, the “Don’t Look Up” actress didn’t hesitate to name the content creation app as one of her favorites.

Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, has recently revealed that she spends a lot of time on the app just browsing the different videos posted. However, when asked if she has also been creating and posting videos online, the actress admitted that she was just obsessed with scrolling through the app.

“No, I don’t do TikToks,” Lawrence admitted. “Oh my gosh,” Jennifer said as she laughed at the idea of ​​making videos, “Can you imagine?” She said to the presenter. However, when the host pointed out that the audience would love for her to join TikTok as a content creator, Lawrence said she knows but has no plans to do so.

Jennifer Lawrence is not a “user” of social networks

Lawrence has repeated over and over again that she is not as tech savvy as you wish she were. If you’re looking for Lawrence on Instagram or Twitter, you won’t find the actress because she doesn’t use any of the current social media apps. The actress had once opened up to BBC 1 Radio about not being on Twitter while many other stars were.

“I’ll never get to Twitter … I’m not very good at the phone or technology. I can’t really keep up with emails, which is why the idea of ​​Twitter is so unthinkable to me, “he said.