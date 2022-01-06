Jennifer Coolidge lives her revival in ‘The White Lotus’ as Winona Ryder in ‘Stranger Things’

Winona Ryder reappeared in the media spotlight with the premiere of Stranger things in 2016. She had continued to be in the industry, but her reputation was badly damaged after she was caught robbing a department store in 2001. However, a minor role in Netflix fiction, which became one of the biggest hits of that time. year and that it is still one of the best known titles of the on-demand platform, catapulted her back to fame and gave his career a second chance. Something similar has happened with Jennifer Coolidge, albeit for a different reason. The actress was made known in the late 1990s for the role of “Stiffler’s mother” in American Pie, a character who did not even have her own name, but who pigeonholed her forever and for whom she is still remembered today.

He participated in other iconic films of the first decade of the 2000s, What A very legal blonde, The club of broken hearts or ZoolanderBut her portrayal of Stiffler’s mother marked the rest of her media appearances. It was not until 2021 when he had the opportunity to make an impact again with your talent, when he has given life to a rich but lost woman in the vacation retreat of White lotus. The HBO series has a single nomination at the Golden Globes which are held on January 9, and it is none other than the one that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has wanted to reserve for Jennifer Coolidge. This is the first time he has received this honor, after almost 30 years of career and more than 100 titles on his resume, and it is for one of his most dramatic roles and in which he has the most leading scenes, despite the fact that he has dedicated his life to comedy.

Everything now indicates that, whether or not he wins the Golden Globe for his interpretation of Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, a lost woman, in pain and suffering after the death of her mother who did not treat her well, Jennifer Coolidge’s career is going to have a revival of those that can rebuild a forgotten media character. He has up to five titles pending release or filming on his agenda, one of them the new Jennifer Lopez movie, Shotgun wedding. We will also see it in the third edition of A very legal blonde, in which Reese Witherspoon has been working as a lead and producer for several years.

The White Lotus is a seven episode series that you can find on HBO and that Mike White (author of other titles such as Hitting the mark 3 or Dawson Grows) and starring Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn or Sydney Sweeney, among others. The fiction has received much critical acclaim for its depiction of America’s upper-middle class, and much compared to the fiction of Amazon Prime Video Nine perfect strangersstarring Nicole Kidman and based on the book of the same title by the author of Big Little Lies.







