Japan plans to develop rail guns to counter hypersonic missile attacks

The Japanese Ministry of Defense would be interested in developing a technology to intercept hostile missiles by means of magnetic propulsion projectilesa source close to the matter told Nikkei Asia.

In this way, Japan would seek anticipate and respond to hypothetical attacks with hypersonic weapons developed by China, Russia or North Korea.

The Japanese military authorities see hypersonic missiles as the next generation of military weaponry and believe that the country must urgently strengthen its capacity to deal with them.

The publication recalls that the Procurement, Technology and Logistics Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Japan assigned $ 56 million of the 2022 fiscal budget for the development of prototypes of railgun equipment for military use.

Railguns can launch projectiles using the energy generated when an electrical current is applied to a magnetic field. These types of projectiles reach higher speeds than those fired by conventional interception systems, so they would be of great advantage to neutralize hypersonic weapons.

These weapons exceed in more than five times the speed of sound And, unlike ICBMs, which travel in a predictable arc and can be tracked by long-range radars, they maneuver much closer to the ground, making them difficult to detect.

Interceptors fired by electromagnetic railguns are expected to reach speeds of more than 2,000 meters per second. In fact, during the research stage, a prototype would have reached a speed of almost 2,300 meters per second.

On the other hand, the rail guns and the relatively small size of the firing interceptors allow operators to adjust how quickly each interceptor travels, depending on the speed of incoming hypersonic missiles.

The new railgun system is expected to be ready for actual use in the second half of this decade.