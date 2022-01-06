Jalisco Stadium will receive 90% capacity in the return match

The MX League and the Atlas of Guadalajara Together with the municipal and state authorities of Jalisco, they had the safety meeting for the Atlas match against Monterrey in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League where the Jalisco Stadium will have a 90 percent capacity .

At the meeting that aimed to detail the safety and health operation, officials from the Guadalajara City Council, from the Civil Protection and Fire Department, Municipal Public Security, Inspection and Regulations, State Highway Police, Private Security, representatives of the Club Atlas and the Commissioner of Liga MX, this was announced by the league in a statement.

Through the statement, the authorities reported that more than a thousand elements of the different institutions will be part of the operation to preserve order and take care of sanitary measures during the show.

The security operations will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, and below we present some of the agreements that were taken into account for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the MX League between Atlas and Monterrey.

The sanitization of the stadium will take place between 07:00 and 10:00 on Saturday; the gates of the stadium to the public will open at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a module for the application of rapid antigen tests, which will be carried out randomly between attendees and staff.

In compliance with the provisions of the law, the authorities will have Zero Tolerance towards those who violate the regulations and disturb the order inside and outside the stadium.

The routes and accesses for the Clubs were specified, as well as the location and shelter of the animation groups. The reminder was made that it is forbidden to enter with flags, rags, cardboard, confetti, etc.

Actions from Monterrey’s match against Atlas in the first leg quarters / Jam Media

The Protocol Against Discriminatory and Offensive Acts was reviewed. Highlighting the phases of: call for attention to the public, two-minute suspension, five-minute suspension with players in locker rooms; in addition to highlighting that incurring in these arrests of the party can lead to the opening of a file by the Disciplinary Commission, which could be sanctioned administratively or even to a veto.

The Atlas and Monterrey drew goalless in the first leg last Wednesday, so the Rojinegros can access the semifinals of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League with two results, winning this Saturday and tying with any marker.