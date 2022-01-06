Jada Pinkett Smith, Ariana Grande and more celebrities who fight against alopecia and hair loss | Lifestyle

Ana Carolina

Will Smith’s wife spoke openly about her problem with an autoimmune disorder of alopecia.

Although throughout her career, the actress Jada pinkett smith has experimented with her hair looks, going from tiny cuts pixie to long hair, in the summer of 2021 the wife of Will Smith decided to shave completely. In a recent Instagram post, Willow and Jaden Smith’s mother spoke openly about her alopecia.

The actress suffered a significant loss of hair, due to an autoimmune disorder of alopecia, a situation that made her shudder with fear at the thought that she would go bald overnight.

“It’s not easy, but I’m going to talk about this. One day I was in the shower and suddenly realized that I had handfuls of hair on my hands. And I was thinking my God, I’m going bald “, he expressed, noting that time later he resorted to turbans and other accessories with which he experimented with his style.

Later, in July 2021, her daughter Willow encouraged her to shave completely and it was finally to that point that she managed to speak openly about her hair loss.

“I’ve been battling alopecia and suddenly one day, look at this line here. Look at this. It came out like this and it’s going to be a little difficult to hide. So I thought I’d share it so they wouldn’t ask questions,” she commented.

Like Jada Pinkett, other celebrities know how hard it is to fight against hair loss, one of them was Ariana Grande. The pop star gained popularity by going solo in the mid-2010s, turning her high ponytail into an iconic look in her style.

As time passed, fans of the interpreter began to notice that Ari was never seen without her hair up, and it was suspected that she used long extensions, but it was in mid-2014 that the singer spoke openly about her problem, and in one Facebook post admitted that her hair was burned from a lot of bleaching, so she wore a fake head of hair.

“I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every two weeks for the first 4 years of playing Cat … as one would suppose, that completely destroyed my hair,” he explained, noting that little by little he regained his natural brown hair. However, she needed her long extensions in her ponytail as her hair was still very damaged.

Who also lost a large amount of hair, due to work and the search for a great aesthetic, was the super model Naomi campbell. The catwalk star abused hair extensions for years, which is why the traction caused her to lose a severe amount of volume in her tresses.

Until now, he has not been able to recover it completely, so he hides it with wigs and hairpieces that not only give him confidence but also spectacular looks.