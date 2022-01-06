The actors shared a poster in the Jumanji franchise and they know very well what its different characteristics are. They will make you laugh a lot!

Jack Black and Dwayne Johnson They forged a relationship that goes beyond the film set. They spent a lot of time filming the franchise Jumanji and during those working hours, the different press campaigns for the films got to know each other better and better, to the point of knowing perfectly well how the other would react. Proof of that?

They asked The Rock what was your best story of Jack black. He and Kevin hart They decided to carry out a small scene in which Johnson enters his partner’s room and asks how he slept. Hart then makes an impression of Black saying how well he had rested and listing the meals he enjoyed during the night. “This is Jack Black. He loves food.”, Johnson closed.

Funny stories from Jack Black and The Rock

On the other hand, Jack black stated that Johnson “kick ass on set” and he is always surprised by the number of people who want to see the “Macho Man” which is Dwayne. The actor highlighted how fans are detained by security, but The Rock always has time for them, “no matter what exhausting day we have had”. That attitude impressed the always funny Jack black.

In the promotional campaign of Jumanji the actors had time to speak in Spanish and said a lot of funny things. The Rock told his interviewer that he was “Very very big” and Kevin Hart, “a little”. The three of them laughed a lot.

Meanwhile, Jack black He stared at the camera and blurted out in rudimentary Spanish: “We have a new movie, Jumanji: The Next Level. Thank you!”. Then, Karen gillan He was surprised by the actor who ended up confessing: “My Spanish is better than my English.”