ITunes ranking in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, January 04

We ask you a question: which movie on the iTunes grid has won more Oscars?

This platform is ready to give you only the best quality offer. Therefore, we challenge you to read the reviews of the 10 most awarded films. Not surprisingly, users do nothing but make good comments about the offer of film productions.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

3. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

Four. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

5. Matrix

Thomas Anderson leads a double life: by day he is a programmer at a major software company and by night a hacker named Neo. His life will never be the same again when mysterious characters invite him to discover the answer to the question that keeps him from sleeping: what is the Matrix?

6. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and find themselves embroiled in hilarious confrontations with all manner of unsuspecting characters.

7. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry returns to his second year at Hogwarts, but discovers that bad things happen because a place called the Chamber of Secrets has been opened by the Slytherin heir and will cause the Muggle-borns, the unclean, to appear mysteriously petrified by a monstrous animal.

8. Pinocchio

An old man named Geppetto makes a wooden puppet he calls Pinocchio, in the hope that he will turn into a real boy. The Blue Fairy makes her wish come true and gives life to Pinocchio, but retains her wooden body. Pepito Cricket, Pinocchio’s conscience, will have to advise him to stay away from difficult or dangerous situations until the doll becomes a flesh and blood child.

9. Fifty Shades Darker

As Christian struggles with his inner demons, Anastasia must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

10. Your best friend

Toby is a dog who wonders the meaning of his life when, surprised, he realizes that he has been reincarnated as a puppy. Thus, throughout their lives their meaning will be questioned while helping different owners, but always with the aim of meeting the first.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that iTunes offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What surprises will iTunes have in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.