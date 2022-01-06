It is the second place for the sale of electric cars in the US – El Financiero

Ford Motor reached the second place in sales of electric vehicles in the United States, behind only Tesla and beating General Motors, whose Chevrolet Bolt EV has been hampered by a recall.

Ford’s performance was boosted by the Mustang Mach-E, which registered 27,140 sales in 2021, its first full year in the market, the company said in a statement published on Wednesday. In addition, the automaker assured that it is tripling its production in the Mexican plant that produces the plug-in car.

Likewise, Ford said it is doubling the production of its battery-powered F-150 Lightning pickup going on sale this spring, what shipped the company’s shares to a maximum in 20 years.

The shares added to earnings this Wednesday, up 1.4 percent to $ 24.65 as of 11:07 AM New York after the company released results for December and all of 2021. Shares rose by 136 percent last year, making Ford the biggest winner among auto stocks.

In December, Ford’s light vehicle sales fell 17.2 percent, while sales of the F-Series trucks, its biggest source of revenue, fell 15.7 percent.

In 2021, Ford sold 1.9 million vehicles, finishing third in the United States race. Behind GM and new leader Toyota Motor Corp. But Ford noted that it had the highest sales among US automakers. In the fourth quarter, as it debuted the Maverick small truck, which sold 13,258 in its first few months on the market. It also said it ended the year with the most inventory of any automaker, despite continuing chip shortages.

GM halted production of the Bolt for the last two months of the year while working on a fix for a defect that could lead to battery fires. The dedicated website LMC Automotive anticipates that GM will regain its second place, although Ford CEO Jim Farley maintains that his company will withdraw with the F-150 Lightning that received nearly 200,000 non-binding reservations.