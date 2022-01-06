After consolidating in Mexican soccer with Puebla, Christian Tabó became luxury reinforcement of Blue CrossAnd for the Uruguayan striker there is no doubt that his arrival at the Ferris wheel is the most important test of his career.

“It is the most important challenge in my life, he came to a large institution and I will take it with that responsibility, I am aware of what I can give to Blue Cross and it is a combination that is going to work well. I know Professor Juan, his intention of playing and he knows what I can give him, I am at your service ”, commented Tabó.

“The first thing I told people when they brought me in was that I was clear about where I was getting. I am clear what it is Blue Cross, which is more or less what I saw from the outside, but now I have to see it from here and I am very happy to be in a great team and I will do what I have been doing and even more to be at the level of the team, “he added.

In the same way and without ceasing to express his happiness for wearing blue, Tabó He pointed out that it is impossible to reject the Machine, even when it had an agreement with Rayados.

“It’s a bit impossible to say no to Blue Cross, more with all the interest they had in me, and the truth is I am very excited and very proud to be here, having said no to other institutions and I will have to measure up to what it is Blue Cross“he explained.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan confessed that he is in doubt to face Xolos in the cement debut in the Clausura 2022, but he does not lose the illusion of appearing at the Azteca.

“I am in doubt, but I have been working to get to Saturday, I had felt an injury since the last game with Puebla and I had discomfort in the preseason, but I am fine. These days they will tell me if I can be on Saturday, “he concluded.

