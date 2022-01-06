Is the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson real?

Fight of egos and different ways of understanding work. In this way, the rivalry, or enmity if you will, that they maintain could be summed up. Vin Diesel (53) and Dwayne Johnson (49), who have played Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs, respectively, in the famous film saga The Fast and The Furious.

“Hobbs was a difficult character to embody. My approach at the time was very heavy-handed in helping to get that performance where it needed to be. As a producer I decided to have Dwayne Johnson, who was associated with wrestling, and I’m proud of the result, of that aesthetic of the character. But it took a lot of work and sometimes a bit of a heavy hand. I had to do what I could to get the best performances possible, “says Vin Diesel in Men’s Health.

Voltage escalation

And it wasn’t exactly a bed of roses. Already in 2016, Dwayne Johnson threw the stone and hid his hand from his Twitter account where he accused if giving names of unprofessional attitudes. “Some behave like firm men and true professionals, while others do not.“, He assured in a tweet that he deleted, in which he also denounced” cowardly “attitudes. He didn’t refer to anyone in particular, but they all thought of Vin Diesel.

A couple of years later, Johnson even confessed to Rolling Stone that there was a strong confrontation between the two. “Vin and I had some discussions, including an important face-to-face in my dressing room.. I realized that we had a fundamental difference in how we approach filmmaking and collaboration. It took me some time to understand, but I appreciated the clarity of the conversation, ”explained La Roca.

Reconciliation?

For his part, Diesel at that time tried to take iron out of the matter. “I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, maybe in a strange way. I think some things can be exaggerated. I don’t think that was his intention – in relation to the tweet. I know you appreciate how hard I work on this franchise. At my place, it’s Uncle Dwayne … It is not always easy to be alpha. And we are two alphas. Being an alpha is sometimes a headache“Vin Diesel told USA Today in 2017.

Dwayne Johnson also picked up cable ensuring that in the end, regardless of the discrepancies, “important was the movie”. The truth is that after the seventh installment of the saga, where everything exploded, La Roca has only participated in the spin off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, sharing the bill with Jason Statham and Idris Elba.

Although it is no less true that Diesel himself blessed that film, something that Johnson himself thanked in public. To the point that he called him “brother”. “I want to thank my brother Vin for supporting Hobbs & Shaw. I saw your post and I appreciate it. Lauren and I also appreciate the congratulations on our wedding. It was a classy post and I appreciate it, brother, ”Johnson indicated in 2019, which seemed something close to a reconciliation.