Inés Gómez Mont and Kris Jenner wore the same Chanel garment | Famous
TO Kris jenner and Inés Gómez Mont They divide them several kilometers apart, the driver and the manager of the Kardashian Jenner clan have something that unites them, their style for luxury garments, and this was the day that the two famous women, without imagining it, wore the same Chanel look.
On the one hand, the driver shared some photos on her official Instagram account, where she used to post images of her children, trips and some personal experiences, meanwhile the photo of Kris Jenner was posted by her daughter Khloé Kardashian in stories, who had been one of the guests at the party of singer Diana Ross, in Los Angeles, California, in March 2019.
What was the look that Inés Gómez Mont and Kris Jenner used?
The blouse belongs to the French brand Chanel, which was in charge of the fashion kaiser, Karl Legerfeld, and belongs to the Spring – Summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection. It is a garment with short sleeves in white and black buttons. , It was in the closet of several celebrities and lovers of haute couture fashion.
The distinctive is that in one pocket is “CHA” embroidered, and in the other “NEL”, and its value is that it was one of the last pieces designed by Lagerfeld, who passed away on February 19, 2019.
What is the cost of the piece? 2,200 dollars.
Although it is no longer available on the official Chanel site, this blouse is sold in other media such as Carousell.ph; and goyoola.top.
To complement the look, both celebrities added a belt with the legend ‘CHANEL’, it is a design that was first launched in the 90s, when Claudia Schieffer was in command of the House, and in 2019, Chanel He launched it again on the market but this time with rhinestones for those who love the extravagant.
The accessory is priced at $ 2,000.
Another famous woman who fell in love with the piece was Cardi B, who gave another interpretation to the lookShe used the same blouse but with a skirt, beret and two exclusive leather bags from the luxury brand.