IMSS Voluntary Insurance: How much does it cost, what diseases does it cover and how to process it?

Tjan access to the Mexican Institute of Social Security without being registered by a company is possible with Voluntary Insurance, which is a health insurance to which those who have been Discharged by an employer, those who work on their own or, Mexicans abroad, that do not have a social security scheme.

What is the IMSS Voluntary Insurance?

As mentioned above, the IMSS Voluntary Insurance is the access for all Mexican people who does not have a social security scheme in another public institution and who wishes to enter into an agreement with the IMSS where the annual fee that entitles the coverage of medical services during that period will be established.

How much does it cost to contract the IMSS Voluntary Insurance?

The cost of this insurance depends on the age of the person for whom the insurance is purchased. Here is the range of costs:

0-19 years | $ 6,200.00 (annual cost)

20-29 years | $ 7,650.00 (annual cost)

30-39 years | $ 8,250.00 (annual cost)

40-49 years | $ 9,550.00 (annual cost)

50-59 years | $ 9,950.00 (annual cost)

60-69 years | $ 13,800.00 (annual cost)

70-79 years | $ 14,350.00 (annual cost)

80 and more | $ 14,850.00 (annual cost)

What diseases does it cover?

With Voluntary Insurance they will be able to count on medical services, surgeries, pharmacy and maternity care. However, there are pre-existing diseases that prevent its incorporation, conditions with certain waiting periods, as well as some exclusions (cosmetic surgery, glasses, hearing aids, treatment of chronic conditions that require permanent therapeutic control).

How to process the IMSS Voluntary Insurance?

There are two options to complete the process, in person and online:

Face-to-face

Go to the sub-delegation that corresponds to the home of the insured, from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 15:30.

Present official identification, birth certificate, CURP and proof of address, if applicable, marriage certificate, the owner and the family members to be incorporated

Provide general information and fill out a medical questionnaire.

Cover the payment of the annual fee.

In addition, for Mexicans abroad: proof of residence abroad and power of attorney (in the case of a Mexican abroad, he can carry out the procedure through a relative or trusted person).

Online

Email

curp

Social Security number

Enter the following address: www.imss.gob.mx/derechoH/escritorio-virtual

