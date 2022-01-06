“I’m excited and motivated to be a champion”

The strengthening of the squad that Cruz Azul is looking for ahead of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament brought five signings before matchday 1 was played; Alejandro Mayorga is one of them. The left-back arrived from Chivas, on loan for one year, with a purchase option that can be executed before 2023 arrives.

In conversation with TUDN, Alex noted that “It is a challenge, any player comes with the illusion of doing things well and being able to make the purchase. That is one of my goals: to do things well at the club and meet individual and group goals. If the purchase is made, excellent. More than thinking about whether they buy from me or not, it’s thinking about coming to do things right “.

“For me it is a pride to be one of the few players who have represented three great teamsYes, it is also a very big commitment for me because you are not talking about anything. I know what it’s like to play in big teams and I get to one too. I have to make sure that it is not only in what he played or in what happened, but that it is worth having played in these teams “added.

Regarding the situation that Cruz Azul is experiencing, in full reengineering, Mayorga assured that “We have to arrive at a time of many changes, but the truth As far as I know and how it works, I am sure that great things are coming for the team. Those of us who have arrived are great players and we will put the name of this institution very high “.

Your goals today are “First of all, keep the position and be a starter. I am also looking to be champion with Cruz Azul, it is something that excites me and motivates me a lot. And the truth is that I would like to return to the selection calls, so I have the illusion and hope of being summoned to a higher selection call “, Hill.