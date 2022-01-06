‘I left a star, I have no debt to anyone’

Orbelín Pineda will fulfill the European dream with Celta Vigo, something that has always dreamed of.

“Good, calm and excited. I am very proud. What I had in mind was fulfilled. It is a projection that I had of my career, it is a leap that God has given me and I have to experience another culture, “he said. Pineda upon leaving the International Airport of the Mexico City .

The former player of Blue Cross He will sign for the next five seasons with Celta de Vigo, where he hopes to awaken his true potential.

“I have asked in the last few months and now it is my turn to experiment. What I can say is that I can give a little more, ”he explained.

On the other hand, despite the fact that there was talk of the discomfort of Blue Cross for not being able to renew the national team, Orbelín Pineda He assured that he is going in peace with the cement workers.

“Yes, of course, I left a star, I think I went out the front door and I have no debt to anyone,” he added.

Finally, the ‘Magician’ spoke of the influence that the ‘Tata’ Martino in your decision to emigrate to Europe.

“I talked about it with him from the beginning, he has known it since the possibility existed and we hope that everything goes well,” he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: BLUE CROSS: CHRISTIAN TABÓ, DISCARDED FOR THE GAME VS TIJUANA DUE TO ANNOYANCE