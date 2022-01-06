Hugh Jackman sang during his mother-in-law’s funeral | ENTERTAINMENT

Hugh Jackman had no better idea to fire his mother-in-law and surprised everyone by singing the song ‘Quiet Please, There’s a Lady on Stage’, during the funeral of his partner’s mother.

Apparently, the actor was very fond of him. He even did not hesitate to dedicate a few tender words to him on his Twitter account.

“Fay Duncan, I have been fortunate to be your son-in-law. I love you more than could be expressed in words, “wrote the artist on his Twitter profile next to a photo where they both appear smiling.

Likewise, the Hollywood star was at all times aware of his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to support her in such a difficult moment.

I’m blessed to say Fay Duncan was my Mother in Law. She was one of the greatest women I’ve ever met. Wise, funny, loving, cheeky, generous, and a true leader. She had an incredible gift for always being right…. which must have been a true burden for her as she was also incredibly patient with us mere mortals. Fay, I love you more than words can express. HJ A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Aug 31, 2016 at 5:11 am PDT

LISTEN THE THEME

TEA MAY INTEREST

Jackie Chan will receive an honorary Oscar for his film career

Gabriela Spanic will take legal action against the magazine that spoke of her sexuality

Juan Gabriel: brother assures that the singer was a perfect human being