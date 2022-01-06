Hugh Jackman sang during his mother-in-law’s funeral | ENTERTAINMENT
Hugh Jackman had no better idea to fire his mother-in-law and surprised everyone by singing the song ‘Quiet Please, There’s a Lady on Stage’, during the funeral of his partner’s mother.
Apparently, the actor was very fond of him. He even did not hesitate to dedicate a few tender words to him on his Twitter account.
“Fay Duncan, I have been fortunate to be your son-in-law. I love you more than could be expressed in words, “wrote the artist on his Twitter profile next to a photo where they both appear smiling.
Likewise, the Hollywood star was at all times aware of his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to support her in such a difficult moment.
