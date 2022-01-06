How to find a powered off phone: iOS or Android

The cell phone It is one of the devices that we use the most in our daily life. Every day, from the beginning to the end of the day, our cell phone It accompanies us to keep in touch and carry out many other activities, which means that it contains personal data.

It is for these reasons that lose it It can be a tragedy, because in addition to being an indispensable device, it is usually full of our most personal information. Fortunately the mobile devices they already have a more sophisticated system that has tools to locate them.

That’s right, both ios What Android They have tools to find the location of your phone, even if it is off. Today in Techbit We explain how to make use of these functions when you misplace your cell phone so that you get the most out of them.

How to locate a powered off Android phone

If your cell phone has an operating system Android, you can locate it through the app Google Find My Device, which is available to download from your computer’s web browser. This application will help you find your lost or stolen device, and you can also erase your personal data remotely.

To use Google Find My DeviceAll you have to do is register the Google account of your phone and activate the location tool, in this way you will begin to receive constant information about the last location of your smartphone via GPS, even if it is found. off.



Another option is to log in from the Google account that you have linked to your mobile device, then open Google Maps, click on the menu to select the “Timeline” option. Then enter the date of loss of your telephone and thus you will get the history of their most recent locations.

Both tools are very simple, they offer a fast and reliable search to find your mobile device. Do not hesitate to put them into practice in case you need them.

How to locate a powered off iOS device

For users of devices with operating system ios There are also very simple tools, one of them is Find My iPhone, which allows a device to be tracked and locked remotely. This tool is very easy to use, we explain how below:

The user simply has to mark his iPhone What lost and the same system will immediately search for the closest Apple devices to try to find them, in this way you will be able to locate yours.



To use this service it is necessary that you have previously activated it and if you have not done it yet it is very simple. You only have to enter your data through iCloud means, and then, within the functions of Find My iPhone, activate the “send last location” function.

Knowing and making use of these tools can get us out of great trouble. Take full advantage of it and prevent your equipment and personal information from being lost, you can also share these little tricks with family and friends so they know how to locate their phones.

What can I do if I can’t find my phone?

The most recommended if you could not to locate your mobile device, is to immediately delete the data you had on it. In this way you can prevent them from misusing your information.

Doing so is very simple, you just have to block your device permanently by means of the device identifier, that is, your number IMEI; To obtain it, you just have to dial * # 06 # and it will be provided to you.

