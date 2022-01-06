How much money was Jonathan Rodríguez asking to renew his contract with Cruz Azul?

The name of Jonathan Rodríguez will be forever reflected in the history of Cruz Azul, like the man who signed the goal with which the cement team won the ninth star, after 23 long years of drought in the League, however, his cycle came to an end in this 2022 and is about to leave the club.

And it is that, according to information from ESPN, the Uruguayan forward will join Al-Nassr FC of the Saudi Arabian First Division in the coming days, since both the Uruguayan and his representative are fine-tuning the last details to specify the transfer for the entirety of your letter.

Remember that the ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez no longer wanted to renew his contract at Cruz Azul, which expires in December 2022, which is why on several occasions he would have pressured the board to give him team departure, in addition to asking an unpayable raise in salary to extend its link with the club, so finally in La Noria decided to open the door for him to leave.

How much did Jonathan Rodríguez ask to renew?

It was one of the ESPN sources that revealed the exorbitant salary that the selected Uruguayan asked La Maquina to accept to renew his contract, since it pretended earn $ 2 million annually, which was not willing to pay the celestial directive for the former player of Saints, who was already the highest paid footballer of the entire campus with a salary of around the $ 1.4 million per year.

It is so Jonathan agreed to emigrate to soccer from Saudi Arabia, even, above the MLS, since in the Al-Nassr FC Yes, he will earn more than the 2 million dollars a year he asked for in La Noria, so he also had the luxury of turning down an offer of Los Angeles FC in the United States League, despite his family’s enthusiasm for living in the neighboring country.

How much is Al-Nassr FC going to pay Cruz Azul for ‘Cabecita’?

On the other hand, it transpired that the Asian team will pay a figure that is between 6 and 7 million dollars for him 100% of the international pass of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, amount that was impossible to refuse by Cruz Azul for the 28-year-old footballer and who only had one year left on his contract, to be able to recover something of what paid for his letter to Santos, which was 10 million dollars.