Home entertainment

1, Fast Color (2019)

Three generations of African-American women with supernatural powers are reunited and on the run through the Midwest in this drama 2018, highly praised by critics and directed by Julia Hart. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint, and Saniyya Sidney portray the three women hunted by scientists seeking to study their powerful abilities in a story about family, grief, and forgiveness like no other superhero story in recent years.

2.tick, tick … BOOM! (2021)

Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his debut as a feature film director in this adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the revolutionary creator of Rent, whom we see in this drama Unique, haunting, and introspective about a young composer who is waiting tables in 1990s New York City as he desperately works on what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Andrew Garfield plays Jon, the songwriter who faces increasing pressure from all directions as he tries to navigate the greatest crossroads of his life.

3 The Midnight Sky (2020)

Directed by and starring George Clooney – an adaptation of Lily-Brooks Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight (2016) – this cataclysmic sci-fi thriller takes place after a powerful radiation event wiped out most of the city’s population. the earth.

Scientist Augustine Lofthouse (Clooney) knows his days are numbered, and he manages to contact the crew of a Jupiter rover.

When the signal is interrupted, the discovery of a girl named Iris (Caoilinn Springall) encourages the scientist to travel through the North Pole in hopes of finding a stronger antenna to alert the ship’s crew.

A compelling sci-fi epic from start to finish, Clooney’s bet on the post-apocalyptic genre will certainly guarantee you a good few hours glued to the screen.

4 Closer (2004)

Alice (Natalie Portman) is an American stripper who decides to move to London, and in a rather curious situation she meets Dan (Jude Law): she is run over by a taxi while looking at him. They start dating and, after a year, Dan, who has written a novel about Alice, although he himself begins to get bored of her.

He then begins to flirt with photographer Anna (Julia Roberts), who in turn has a relationship with dermatologist Larry (Clive Owen).

Years go by, and at some point everyone knows and deceives each other, and relationships disintegrate.