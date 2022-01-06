Gym for lazy in Barcelona

Even Homer Simpson would do squats here. RockFit is a mix of ‘escape room’ in tights and live video game. A ‘gym’ with personalized games

He plans to become the ‘Matrix’ of ‘fitness’: his workouts will be guided by artificial intelligence

More than a gym, it seems like you’ve stepped into a Mario bros. There are walls, fences, holes, slippery ramps, enough little blinking lights to infarct you when you think about the electricity bill. But what is that mobile hanging from the ceiling doing? “It’s for him death selfie& rdquor ;, they respond with the naturalness of a video game. Yes, you will end up releasing more adrenaline than if you argued with Pimpinela. “But here nobody suffers& rdquor ;. They guarantee it as soon as you enter. Half of his clients in tights were the ones who only stepped on the Gym to try to unsubscribe.

Until Homer simpson I’d accidentally squat here. That is the original idea of ​​this gym: “Sport for bums’& rdquor ;, sums up his ideologue. In a few months they will not even have to prepare personal trainings: they are developing an algorithm so that they are guided in real time by artificial intelligence. Welcome to ‘Matrix ‘of’ fitness’.

RockFit (Méxic, 5, next to Plaza de Espanya). “A gym for gym haters & rdquor ;, they define it. His catchphrase: “Get in shape by playing & rdquor;. It would be a mixture of ‘escape room’ in tights Y live video game. A gym where you can burn calories with custom adventure games. “You come here to have a good time – Javier promises – and we take care that it helps you get in shape & rdquor ;. The new ‘summun’ of New Year’s resolutions.

Javier Beltran, 36, is the CEO of RockFit. He was also one of those who paid for the gym and did not go. “Now I pay a rent and I come yes or yes & rdquor ;, he laughs. He’s the one who climbs the roof with Spider-man routine. He moved to Barcelona just before the pandemic. He is from Logroño. The escapist streak comes from his other business: he is a partner of the ‘escape rooms’ The Rombo Code. He has built the entire gym by hand. “A lot of YouTube and patience & rdquor ;.

The idea came to him after reading an article by a professor of Harvard. “He explained that we are not designed to make efforts,” he recalls. It is very difficult to motivate yourself with repetitions & rdquor ;. So he has combined adventure games with escape room technology and video game aura in his gym. “Today you pass this screen, tomorrow you pass another & rdquor ;. Even starting from a level 0, promises. “There is no one who is not able to climb our wall easier.”

“No one here suffers & rdquor ;, insists Dani with her Canarian accent. Daniel mendoza, 25 years old, is the personal trainer of this gym for lazy people. The colonel’s antagonist from ‘Officer and Knight’. “Don’t you feel like doing this? -It’s not a trick question-. We change it without problem – he smiles at you with more good roll than the Mr. Wonderful cups. Here nobody does anything forced & rdquor ;. The level of shoelaces is directly proportional to what you bite with it.

You put on a harness and gloves, you identify yourself on one of the screens on the walls and a game is loaded already adapted to your level. “Our system collects the time it takes each person to get to each point. Every time you press a & rdquor; button, Javier explains. The level is adapting to the ‘timing’. “Each one chooses the pace at which they want to train & rdquor ;.

You have to follow the lights of the push buttons: either playing 3-in-a-row on a tightrope, running around a ramp with slippery grass or climbing walls a la Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’. You can do up ice climbing by dry ice. There are five games per training. There are 12. Now they are mounting a via ferrata across the entire central beam.

“The first smart gym in Spain& rdquor ;, they call it already. They are still at it. At the moment, “it is the first gym that pretends to have games guided by artificial intelligence & rdquor ;, predicts Javier. They are developing an algorithm with the UNIR (International University of La Rioja). In fact, it has been one of the 12 companies selected by the Barcelona Sports Tech Hub of the townhall.

“Now we are integrating the heart rate readers& rdquor ;, Javier details. The idea is that the computer recalculates the training on the fly, depending on how tired you get. “As soon as you get to a button, the system has to know, because it will have your physical characteristics, the heart rate at which you are reaching the top & rdquor ;. If it sees that you are at 180 beats, it will lower the level. “And if one day you come more tired, the fatigue will be recalculated every moment & rdquor ;.

Trainers a la ‘Matrix’

They are still collecting data. “We probably need 150,000 trainings for this to be effective,” Javier calculates. If they manage to incorporate their system in other centers, they could have this ‘Matrix’ personal trainer ready “in 8-10 months.” At the moment, they are creating giant cubes, with scalable walls and ceiling, in which to combine games. In six months, they plan to mount four on the ground floor of RockFit. “We are looking for gyms or sports centers that want to make a pilot to design them to measure & rdquor ;.

That’s him long term goal: “Being able to be in all sports centers –answers Javier-. That everyone can access a personal training. I would love that this could be in municipal gyms. One person could manage 20 clients in an hour & rdquor ;.

“I was in 0 & rdquor; physical condition, Julia confesses. “Now, 1 & rdquor ;, laughs. It has been coming for 3 months, almost since it opened. She only missed one day and because she was sick. “You gain agility and you lose fear & rdquor ;, he assures.

Related news

A hole with zombies?

Now touch “the pit rescue& rdquor ;. It is when you have the same face as when you see the Pedroche dress. They adjust a front and you look into a darkness of 7 meters where the least one imagines in the background is a bunch of zombies. “I’ve set up the gym I’d like to go to,” Javier shrugs. I’m a little bit fitter & rdquor ;.