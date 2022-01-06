Guede wants to prepare Nico Castillo: “It will help a lot”

The strategist assures that “he earned the opportunity to feel like a footballer again.”

Guede wants to train Nico Castillo because “he’s going to help us a lot”

For: Samuel Reyes JAN. 05. 2022

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The technical director of Necaxa on the MX League, Pablo Guede, is convinced that Nico Castillo It can “help a lot” if you can prepare it well.

For the Argentine coach, it is possible to take advantage of what has been achieved in the market very well.

“I was clear about it and when we discussed it with the board,” said the Rayos strategist, referring to preparing Castillo, “that’s why we stayed with Aguirre, Salas, Baptista and another forward who is going to come, there are five.”

“If we are able to put Nico Castillo well, he will help us a lot,” says the Argentine, “we trust a lot a lot in his work and in the desire that he has to reverse the situation he went through and when I spoke with him it ended to convince ”, he assured.

“He has a desire for revenge,” he continued in justification of what can be achieved with the player if he is ready, “he wants to feel like a footballer again.”

The coach accepted that it was always a wish for the team but it was unattainable, “Necaxa opened the door for him because there is a reality, Nico Castillo de Pumas could not sign him because he was worth a lot of millions,” he said, “so I think it’s an opportunity that we are well supported ”.

“I think that because of Nico’s career, he earned this opportunity to feel like a footballer again,” he said.

On the other hand, he explained the reason for having hired Jorge ‘el Mago’ Valdivia: Did you see the game with Chivas? “, He asked,” We were able to keep it that way at 38, 39 years old, that he enters and opens a very difficult lock with two passes to goal in those 30 minutes, so welcome ”.

He justified his arrival as a player of his age by his experience and ability to influence others, “because of what he can offer to all young people and teammates from experience and another because he wants to retire playing.

He accepted that first of all, his hiring is a risk but it is calculated by having players who expect them to stand out “like Araos, Alan Medina can play there too,” he said, “Zendejas is the best player we have who can play in that position.”

“We put together a squad knowing the inconveniences we could have, which I hope we don’t have, but we are very well compensated in all positions, plus the youngsters”