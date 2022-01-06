Game between Pumas and Toluca will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The MX League reported that the duel between Pumas of the UNAM Y Toluca, corresponding to the matchday 1 of Closing 2022, will be reprogrammed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the scarlet set.

In a statement, the MX League He pointed out that the meeting between the two teams will now be played on Monday, January 10, one day after the agreement.

Based on the match rescheduling agreements, the Liga BBVA MX, in conjunction with the Clubs, decided to postpone the Pumas vs. Toluca only one day within the same Day 1. The game will now be played on Monday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. in the University Olympic Stadium ”, the document reads.

The MX League detailed that 72 hours before the game, the test application process was completed on the members of the Pumas Y Toluca, according to sanitary protocols in response to the pandemic of COVID-19.

In the process, in which 125 tests were carried out on 25 players from the Toluca first team between December 30 and January 6, seven active positive cases were detected ”, it was stated in the press release.

Derived from this situation, the duel between White Roosters of Querétaro Y Pumas, corresponding to date 2, will be played on Friday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Corregidora Stadium and not on Thursday as it was originally scheduled.

“The commitment of the Clubs to the health care of their members is recognized and appreciated based on compliance with the Health Protocol and the constant application of tests, which allows us to develop Date 1 of the # GritaMéxicoC22 Tournament in a timely manner only with two modifications of day and hour within the day itself ”, it was added.

This is the second match on date 1 to be rescheduled. On Wednesday, the UANL Tigres revealed 12 players suffering from covida-19, a situation that forced them to reschedule their debut in the Clausura 2022 against Santos Laguna, going from January 8 to 12.

Liga MX reported on Wednesday that in recent days it has detected 39 active cases of COVID-19, a situation that has forced managers to strengthen their protocols to combat the virus.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital