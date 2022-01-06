Gal Gadot talks about his 2020 video for ‘Imagine’ – El Financiero

At the beginning of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, occurred in 2020, the actress Gal Gadot gathered a group of celebrities to sing along to Imagine, the successful composition of John Lennon, to encourage the population in the beginning of the quarantine around the world.

The video quickly went viral, mostly because of negative reactions, and was criticized on the grounds of being insensitive to health problems. More than a year after the event, Gadot acknowledged that, Although the initiative was conceived with good intentions, the result was in bad taste.

“The pandemic happened in Europe and Israel before it got here in the same way. I was seeing where it was all headed. But (was) premature”, He assured in an interview with InStyle. The one recognized for her role as Wonder Woman was the one who was in charge of bringing together stars like Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sarah Silverman, Zoë Kravitz, Sia, Jimmy Fallon, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Cara Delevingne and Lynda Carter.

“I was calling Kristen (Wiig) and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this.’ It wasn’t the right time and it wasn’t the right thing. All the intentions were pure, but sometimes you miss the mark, do you? ”He added.

How was the video for ‘Imagine’?

Inside their houses, in the car, surrounded by greenery and even in the bathroom, celebrities joined the song, in order for their followers to keep faith in a situation of global uncertainty.

“Day 6 in self-quarantine. I have to say that these last few days have made me a bit philosophical. This virus has affected the entire world. Everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from. We are all in this together ”, Gadot assured in March 2020, along with the publication of the version of the song, which lasts for three minutes.