Gal Gadot acknowledges that video of ‘Imagine’ starting pandemic was in bad taste

The world stopped in March 2020 when the global coronavirus pandemic and the confinements began. On March 18 of that same month Gal gadot shared a video in which several celebrities appeared singing Imagine from their homes. Now the actress has admitted that the criticized clip was “in bad taste”.

Kristin Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Sarah Silverman, James Marsden, Pedro Pascal, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo or Will Ferrell are some of the celebrities that appear in the video. Some people considered that the clip evidenced the privilege of its protagonists, they were probably hardly affected by problems such as job loss or lack of space during confinement. Others called the initiative superficial and accused the celebrities who appear of trying to attract attention.

Almost two years after posting the video, Gadot has acknowledged that it was not a good idea.

The whole Imagine controversy is hilarious. I was calling Kristen Wiig and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this. The pandemic occurred in Europe and Israel before it reached the United States. I was seeing where it was all headed. But the video came too early. It was not the right time and it was not the right thing to do. It was in bad taste. The intentions were pure, but sometimes you miss the mark, do you? “He said in an interview with InStyle.

The video, shared on Gadot’s Instagram profile, is full of negative comments. “They have the nerve to sing ‘Imagine no possessions’ (Imagine no possessions), ball of hypocrites“wrote one user.” This is embarrassing, “said another netizen.” Incredibly alien to reality. The dumbest and most embarrassing video of 2020 “, opined another user.