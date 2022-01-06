French soccer bordering suspends four games due to infections

The new cases confirmed by covid-19 in the world, they continue to limit the postponement of events to prevent it from becoming a massive contagion, so now in French Soccer some matches have been postponed.

In Europe, in countries like Germany, Spain, Italy, England and now France, they have seen the need to remove some duels from the calendar. The French League of Professional Football (LFP) confirmed this Thursday, January 6, that the day 20 that began on Friday, will have the postponement of four first division games.

In a statement, the LFP indicated that given the uncertainty due to these new cases, and following the match protocols for the 2021-22 season, the match of the FC Lorient against LOSC Lille; Caen’s clash over Chamois Niortais FC, USL Dunkerque’s match against

Paris FC

and Amiens SC against AC Ajaccio have been delayed to a date to be stipulated at another time.

Lorient has 12 infected players

The first of these eight teams to raise their hands to postpone their commitment, was Lorient, who is measured against Lille, because in the local team of this commitment they have tested positive for covid-19 twelve players and two technicians, including the coach, Christophe Pélissier, while at the Lille there are officially as of Thursday, eight cases.

Paris will not see action on matchday 20

Paris Saint Germain will also not have activity since there are several cases joining Amiens, so their duel will be held at another time.

This news comes 24 hours after

Messi gave negative in his last test

. Leo Messi, who was positive during the end of the year holidays he celebrated in Argentina, arrived in the French capital after testing negative and will return to training “in the next few days” with his teammates from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The announcement was made by the team in a brief medical statement with the results of the tests carried out on the players, which included a new positive, Layvin Kurzawa’s that has put the French international in isolation.

The club in the French capital, like many others, is affected by the wave of infections. In addition to Kurzawa, the positives of Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnamura, Danilo Pereira and Nathan Bitumazala had been notified in recent days.