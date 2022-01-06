Free Fire: weekly schedule from January 5 to 11 with Magic Roulette and yeti discount

Free Fire just shared the benefits that players can receive as part of their new weekly schedule. You can expect a good handful of new features available for the successful battle royale developed by Garena between days 5 and 11 January 2022. We remind you that the game is available in free to play format (free, with in-app purchases) for mobile devices iOS and Android.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Below we offer you the complete list of the news that you can enjoy in Free Fire during the next few days.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | Steefie graffiti

Friday, January 7, 2022 | Lucky M1887 and Tattoo Refill

Monday, January 10, 2022 | Magic roulette

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | Yeti Discount and Yeti Refill

The first weekly agenda for 2022 stands out for the Magic roulette and yeti’s discount and rebate, among other content that will be implemented over the next few days.

