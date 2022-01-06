Free Fire: weekly schedule from January 5 to 11 with Magic Roulette and yeti discount
Free Fire just shared the benefits that players can receive as part of their new weekly schedule. You can expect a good handful of new features available for the successful battle royale developed by Garena between days 5 and 11 January 2022. We remind you that the game is available in free to play format (free, with in-app purchases) for mobile devices iOS and Android.
Free Fire weekly agenda: all content
Below we offer you the complete list of the news that you can enjoy in Free Fire during the next few days.
- Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | Steefie graffiti
- Friday, January 7, 2022 | Lucky M1887 and Tattoo Refill
- Monday, January 10, 2022 | Magic roulette
- Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | Yeti Discount and Yeti Refill
⚡️📒 THE WEEKLY AGENDA IS HERE! 📒⚡️
We bring collaborative objects that will make you feel proud to be part of the largest clan: THE ONE FROM LATIN AMERICA! 🤩
The Prismatic Yeti Flow and My Story tattoo will prove it can be won in style too! 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmmbHWqoda
– Garena Free Fire LATAM ❄ (@freefirelatino) January 4, 2022
The first weekly agenda for 2022 stands out for the Magic roulette and yeti’s discount and rebate, among other content that will be implemented over the next few days.
Do you want to be up to date with what happens in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the free reward codes. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.
Source | Free fire in Twitter