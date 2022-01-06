France imposes a 237 million dollar fine on Google and Facebook for their use of ‘cookies’

The National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms argues that platforms do not allow users to reject ‘cookies’ with the same ease with which they accept them.

French regulators have fined Google and Facebook 237 million dollars for their use of ‘cookies’, the data used to track users online, as reported on Thursday by the National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms (CNIL, for their acronym in French), of the European country.

Google’s fine, which reaches 169 million dollars, constitutes a record for the commission, surpassing a previous sanction of 112 million dollars in December 2020. Meanwhile, Facebook will have to pay 68 million dollars.

The regulator argues that platforms do not allow users to reject ‘cookies’ as easily as they accept them, since to reject them several clicks are necessary, while they are admitted with only one, which, according to the commission, “violates the freedom of consent” and constitutes a violation of the Data Protection Law.

Furthermore, companies were ordered to make available to Internet users in France a simple means of rejecting ‘cookies’ within 3 months. Otherwise, they will each have to pay a fine of $ 112,990 for each day of delay.