For this reason, Carlos Gullit Peña could return to the Liga BBVA MX

Carlos “Gullit” Peña He is one of the most controversial soccer players in Mexico in recent years, now his adventure in Guatemala could end faster than you could imagine, because he could be left out of the team Old GFC from that country.

The versions of the departure of the Mexican midfielder become stronger, once the 31-year-old footballer has not been taken into account for training and club activities, that is why his agent Manuel Urenda He raised his hand to clarify the situation of his client, according to the chain.

“Until the board of directors gives a settlement or termination of the contract, ‘Gullit’ Peña continues to be an Antigua GFC player, I still consider that e ‘Gullit’ belongs to the Old GFC. He has a current contract with the club, we adhere to what the contract stipulates ”, revealed Manuel Urenda, Peña’s representative to the ESPN network.

He added that his client is very happy in the club Guatemala, although he has received offers from other teams, however,

Carlos Pena

has as a priority to stay at Antigua GFC, Urenda pointed out that the player is comfortable with the city, his surroundings and his family.

Could Gullit Peña return to the Liga BBVA MX?

With a possible exit, efforts could be concentrated on finding accommodation in the Liga BBVA Expansión MX, or trying to sign for a club in the first division, one option could be Santos Laguna, since

Pedro Caixinha

He is an expert in recovering players and could be on the agenda of the representative of the midfielder born in Tamaulipas.

Carlos Pena He had a quite fruitful stage and even became a benchmark in Mexican football, because after getting promoted with León and achieving a two-time championship that catapulted him to the Brazil World Cup 2014 with the Aztec Selection, arrived at Chivas, a team in which he could never regain his highest level.

Later he tried his luck in Europe with the Scottish Rangers, However, after the departure of Pedro Caixinha from the technical direction, had a few minutes and returned to Mexico with Blue Cross, where he did not have great performances and ended up in the Necaxa where it passed without glory.

