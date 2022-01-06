Fernando Ortiz returns to America

Ortiz will live his second stage with America

January 05, 2022 18:07

The Club América continues in restructuring to start in the best way the commitments that you will have for 2022. From the outset, The Eagles are days away from starting their participation in the Grita México C22, because next Friday, January 7, they will face Puebla as a visitor.

Among the modifications of the team, there are the departure of several players who did not perform what was expected of them and who were not to the liking of Santiago Solari. That allowed the arrival of Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos.

To everyone’s surprise, the changes in America will not be limited only to the first team, Well, for the basic forces there will be modifications. They will not be in the players, but in the bench, as an old acquaintance will return to Coapa.

Naveda is the latest benchmark in the quarry

More news from Club América: The news from América today: the virus reaches the team

Fernando Ortiz, new coach of América Sub 20

The Eagles will have a helmsman change in the U-20 category. After the poor results, America decided to remove the position from Paulo Serafín, who will now be in charge of the U-16. But the team will soon have a new strategist, because the chosen one is Fernando Ortiz.

Despite the fact that his name had not been around in Mexican soccer for a long time, the “Tano” is a connoisseur of Mexican soccer, as he played for some years. It is the second time that the basic forces of America provoke doubts among their fans, because not long ago, Santiago Baños thanked Alfredo Tena, who was in charge of the youth project.

Fernando Ortiz as coach

In his place came the Spanish Raul Herrera, who so far has not given the results that the “Captain Fury.” This is also shown in the first team, since Santiago Solari is no longer so aware of the lower categories since Baños reached out.

The passage of Fernando Ortiz in Mexico

The defender emerged from the quarry of Boca Juniors arrived in Mexico from Estudiantes de La Plata. Santos was the team that opened the national doors for him and Ortiz was quick to show why the Warriors signed him.

He was only with the Shire team for a year, but that was enough for him to become one of the team’s benchmarks, to the degree that he was crowned in the MX League in the Clausura 2008 tournament.

Ortiz against Eduardo Coudet, current Celta de Vigo coach

His level made America be interested in him. The Argentine arrived as one of the best in his position, so it was believed that he would be the new benchmark for the team. In the end it was not like that and He is only remembered for being the author of the goal with which Necaxa lost the category.

His last team in Mexico were the Tigers, with whom he spent a year, passing without pain or glory and showing that his best version was demonstrated with Saints.

Fernando Ortiz’s career

The now 44-year-old former player debuted with Boca Juniors on May 5, 1998. He was with the Xeneizes from 1997 to 1998. Then he left for Spain, as he was hired by the team B of Mallorca from Spain.

However, his passage through the old continent was fast and by 1999 he returned to his native Argentina to join the ranks of San Lorenzo de Almagro. He also played for Union of Santa Fe, Banfield and Students before venturing through Mexico.

After passing through Aztec lands, Ortiz returned to Argentina, where he played for Velez Sarsfield and Racing, team with which he retired in 2014. After his retirement, He returned to the courts in 2016, but as a coach for the Estudiantes reserve.

His coaching career tor more name in Paraguayan soccer, since he was part of Sol de América, Sportivo Luqueño and a second stage with Sol de América. This shows that he came to America with some experience, where he was already presented with the footballers of the aforementioned category.