FC Barcelona | The keys to the election of Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho could have played, against Osasuna, his last minutes as a FC Barcelona player. On a date as important as today, which is 4 years after his arrival in Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian would be on the starting ramp. Your destiny? The Premier League. And it is that, it seems that the attacker will return to share changing rooms with Steven Gerrard, this time with the English as coach, in this case, of Aston Villa.

These are the information that has emerged this afternoon from different sources. And, the footballer, former Liverpool or Inter Milan, has proven to be one of the worst signings in the history of football. Now, with the transfer market open, and with Barça’s urgent need to free up a salary mass to register, the departure of Cou is closer than ever.

World Cup goal

As pointed out Sport, the carioca would have compelling reasons to come to the Villano project. To begin with, in Birmingham you will meet Stevie g, a weight figure that can help Coutinho regain his best shape. The style of play of the Premier league It also benefits the Brazilian, who will be able to take his magnificent shot for a walk.

Finally, the Birmingham team is a destination 10 for the attacking midfielder since there he will have enough opportunities to once again be considered as a piece for the Brazilian national team, and he will coincide at Villa Park with Douglas Luiz, a national of the footballer and a regular in Tite’s calls. Coutinho’s adventure in Barcelona, ​​ever closer to ending.