Fast and furious 9: what’s the reason for Dwayne Johnson’s absence? | Fast and furious | The Rock | The Rock | Cinema | revtli | ANSWERS

Since his histrionic and memorable passage through the Wwe, even his most charismatic and beloved characters in the world of cinema, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson He has managed to win the love and respect of the most fanatical; However, a few days after the premiere of ‘Fast and furious 9‘, surprises locals and strangers by its absence.

MORE INFORMATION: “Fast and Furious 9” and the odyssey of a bittersweet premiere: can it be seen in streaming?

The reason? In an interview with Jason statham prior to the premiere of ‘Hobbs & Shaw‘, Johnson explained the scenario: “As of now, we are not on Fast 9 because they are preparing to start filming. But who knows with Fast 10 and in the future, you never know“, He commented to”MTV News”.

-Spoiler alert- Statham, in his role as Deckard Shaw, will have an important appearance towards the end of the film, participation that will shed light on what may happen to the fate of the saga and his character as a circumstantial ally / enemy of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his gang.

LOOK HERE: “Fast and furious”: our ranking from the worst to the best film of the saga

The comment that sparked the controversy

Dwayne johnson clarified that his participation in ‘Fast and furious 9‘It was because when it started shooting around May 2019, he expected to release’Red Notice‘, a film in which he performs with his partner from the’ sagaR&F‘, Gal gadot; However, as a producer of the franchise, he was very involved in the filming of it.

On the other hand, a publication of his in 2017 -and that he would later delete- would have given rise to the media to speculate about a possible discussion after the criticism of ‘The Rock‘.

ALSO SEE: Sean Boswell, played by actor Lucas Black, returns to “Fast and Furious 9”: “We’ll see what happens”

“My female co-stars are always amazing and I love them. However, my male co-stars are a different story. Some behave like firm men and true professionals, while others do not. Those who don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it. Butts of caramel. When you watch this movie next April and it looks like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legitimately boiling, you’re right.”.

In what seemed like a comment directed at Vin Diesel, finally clarified in conversation with “Men’s Health“:”He was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs. My focus at the time was a lot of tough love to help bring that performance where it needed to be. That took a lot of work. […] We had to get there and sometimes at that point I could be very loving, but I would do whatever I had to do to get performances in whatever I was producing.”, He concluded.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The ninth film of the main saga will be released in April 2021, with the promise of bringing a film with many surprises such as the return of Han from the dead.