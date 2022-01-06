Fans demand that Sonic Frontiers be translated into Brazilian and Portuguese Portuguese and Latin American Spanish – Nintenderos

We bring back an interesting message that has been published recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog planned for the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Sonic frontiers.

Apparently, the fans are starting an interesting campaign so that SEGA translate this promising hedgehog game into various languages. Come a good time for this installment to be launched in Portuguese of Brazil, and this trend has also been added to the Portuguese Portugal and the Spanish of Latin America.

Here you can see it:

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, whose premiere is scheduled for the end of 2022 with no specific date, here.

Fountain.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker