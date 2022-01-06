Fans demand that Sonic Frontiers be translated into Brazilian and Portuguese Portuguese and Latin American Spanish – Nintenderos

We bring back an interesting message that has been published recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog planned for the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Sonic frontiers.

Apparently, the fans are starting an interesting campaign so that SEGA translate this promising hedgehog game into various languages. Come a good time for this installment to be launched in Portuguese of Brazil, and this trend has also been added to the Portuguese Portugal and the Spanish of Latin America.

Here you can see it:

The introduction of the social networks of Sonic in Brazil was the last surprise of the years of the Brazilian series, so why not go further? We specify that the games of ourição are more accessible to Brazilian children and all who do not know English!#SonicFrontiersPTBR pic.twitter.com/m7SKEVSFJz – Geno⍟ #SonicFrontiersPTBR (@geno__td) January 4, 2022

Sonic already has 30 Years of History, and it would be incredible if they could bring their games in Latin Spanish, Let’s make Sonic continue to grow on the planet, let’s support #SonicFrontiersLatinSpanish Y #SonicFrontiersPTBR

❤️🙏🏻✨ Let’s ask for it in a respectful way 🇲🇽🇻🇪🇧🇷@KatieChrz @sonic_latam pic.twitter.com/Qn4poBX6fx – Contriteorb4 ™ ☆ (@ contriteorb4) January 4, 2022

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, whose premiere is scheduled for the end of 2022 with no specific date, here.

