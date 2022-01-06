Eva Green as the villain of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’? The idea has driven fans of the MCU crazy – Movie News

The sequel to Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, opens in the United States on May 7, 2021.





The Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe that Kevin Feige announced during the Comic-con San Diego opens a door of new possibilities for the franchise. In addition to discovering more about the world of black widows with Black widow or to see Jane foster (Natalie Portman) as the goddess of thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, the new stage of the studio will release its first horror film: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021 in United States).

It has already been announced that Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda maximoff/Scarlet Witch will be the protagonists. Also that its director will be Scott derrickson, who will repeat behind the cameras after doing so in the first installment. Even that will connect directly with the series that Disney + will premiere in spring 2021 WandaVision. But no sign of the villain. Just one unconfirmed possibility: Nightmare. And the middle HN Entertainment has proposed an actress for the role that has made fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe go crazy: Eva Green.

Derrickson did not confirm this at Comic-Con, but in 2016 he acknowledged that he would like to explore this character in a sequel. “I really like the character of Nightmare and the concept of the Realm of Nightmare being a dimension”. In the comics, this character is a man, but … when has something prevented Marvel studios to change the gender of your characters? They already did it in Doctor Strange with The old woman (Tilda Swinton) and they will in Eternals with Ajak (Salma Hayek), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Sprite (Lia McHugh).

In the Marvel comics, Nightmare is one of Doctor Strange’s enemies and is the personification of nightmares. It is also one of The Lords of Fear, a group of supernatural creatures that feed on the sentiment that gives them their name.

Green has already given life to more than one villain on the big screen. Both supernatural and not. For example, to Artemisia in 300 (Rise of an Empire), to Angelique bouchard in Dark Shadows, also like Vanessa Ives fiddled, at the end of Penny dreadfull, with the darkest side. The truth is that Green could be a great signing for this new stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And more bearing in mind that only the idea of ​​his possible signing has become a trend in social networks. The aforementioned medium has also proposed other names for the actress in the franchise: Enchantress, Viper or Karnillia, the queen of the Norns -the moiras of Norse mythology. Would you like to see Green as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?