Emmy 2016: all the beauty of Sofía Vergara in images | ENTERTAINMENT

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara arrived at the 68th edition of the Emmy Awards with a heart attack dress that gave a lot to talk about for her passage on the red carpet.

That’s right, the highest paid actress on television was present at the 2016 Emmy with a tight dress that further highlighted her statuesque figure that arouses sighs from her thousands of admirers around the world.

Let us remember that Sofía Vergara was positioned as the highest paid TV actress in the world due to the 43 million dollars she obtained in the period from June 2015 to June 2016.

Only part of Sofía Vergara’s fortune is due to credits for her starring role in the popular series Modern Family. As the North American magazine argued, the vast majority of her earnings are due to sponsorship contracts, as well as her home product lines with which she stands out as an entrepreneur.

