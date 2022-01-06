Emma Watson ‘teases’ Emma Roberts confusion in Harry Potter: Return to Howarts’

Just as it happened with Friends: The Reunion, the iconic franchise of Harry Potter reunited his cast several years later in Harry Potter: Return to Howarts, where actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson They met to talk about what they experienced on the recording sets.











However, a curious error occurred during the special, and that is that the production confused theto interpreter of Hermione Granger with fellow actress Emma Roberts, in a photo as a child who they thought was the same ‘Emma’.

It turns out that they showed a photo of Julia Roberts’ niece, as a child with a Minnie Mouse ears while having breakfast. And said photograph was published by Emma Roberts herself through her Instagram account in 2012.

However, it didn’t take long for someone to realize the terrible mistake they had made by HBO Max, which is why now even Emma Watson herself ‘made fun’ of the situation.

Through Instagram, The actress shared the photo in a post, laughing, adding “I wasn’t this cutie,” tagging Emma Roberts. in the post.

Interestingly, the same HBO Max account gave it a ‘like’, along with more than 2.3 million Instagram users. In addition, there were dozens of comments, like someone who wrote “Do youAre you telling me that there is a multiverse of Emmas?“, alluding to the popular multiverse that recently brought the clip into the conversation Spiderman: No Way Home from Marvel and Sony Pictures.

