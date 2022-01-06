Emma Watson Responds to the Error in the Harry Potter Special; so he answered | Film and Television

Emma Watson took with grace the bug from the harry potter special where they confused her with Emma roberts. After the controversy that began to sound on social networks, the actress replied in a mocking tone to the misunderstanding.

On January 1, the program dedicated to the 20 years since the premiere of the Harry Potter film was released, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”. In it, we were able to see the reunion of its main actors, anecdotes and how each one’s life changed when the film became a worldwide phenomenon.

It was on that special, when talking about the childhood of Emma Watson, the production shared a photo that appeared to be of Emma Watson at about two years old. However, not a week passed and fans had already noticed the mistake. The photo was of the wrong Emma, ​​that is, Emma Roberts.

Within a few hours the photo was replaced and everyone was waiting for the reaction of one of the two. Now, Emma Watson responded.

Emma Watson posted on Instagram the same photo that had been posted by mistake, this time, clarifying that it was not her and tagging Emma Roberts.

“He was NOT that adorable,” Emma Stone wrote and tagged Emma Roberts. For her part, Emma Roberts reposted the post in her stories and replied “Hahaha, I can’t believe it.”

