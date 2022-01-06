Emma Watson and her most groundbreaking look with a Pull & Bear overshirt

Emma Watson is the actress of the moment. Since last January 1 it premiered in Hbo the special of ‘Harry Potter’ in which we discover some details that until then we did not know about the actors, the protagonist of the saga is in the focus of attention. Watson became one of the stars who aroused the most interest after confessing how he fell in love with his co-star Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy in fiction. And since then, every move the actress makes is an analytical comment.

This time, far from everything that the most watched magic movie embarks on, Emma Watson has left us his most inspiring urban styling with a surprise: a checked overshirt from Pull & Bear. A look of street style with which we are not used to seeing it, but which would probably lead to go unnoticed in front of the media. Something that he did not achieve and that we are grateful for.

The actress arrived at the New York airport with a look full of trends combined with each other: Zebra pants, checked jacket, wide sweatshirt, Vans sneakers … Even with a wool cap that hid her well-known mane. However, nothing can hide the innate essence that Watson has, no matter how hard he tries.

But not only that, but, in addition to using several key seasonal garments, the star joined (surely without knowing it) a viral trend of 2022: the combination of prints in the same outfit. One of the most complicated trends to wear, but what better outfits she creates and that she knew how to defend perfectly.

Emma Watson’s zebra pants

Zebra print pants They are one of the most viral novelties of the past year among passionate fashionistas, and Emma Watson, as an expert that she is, could not not get hold of some. This print managed to surpass all other ‘animal prints’, even the leopard print. Which is not surprising considering how flattering they are and the infinite combinations that it has. Especially those of the actress for its straight design.

Zara zebra print pants for € 25.95

Emma Watson’s checked overshirt

While for the upper part of the set, instead of betting on the simplest combination: a plain black garment, for example. Watson decided to take a risk with another of the jackets that are positioned in the list of the most demanded of the year: the checked overshirts. A basic wardrobe staple with the power to enhance any casual look you have achieved in Pull & Bear and that from next January 6 we can get a discount. Thanks for the discovery, Emma!

The Pull & Bear checked overshirt by Emma Watson costs € 35.99

