Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel don’t cut down the rough edges

In 2016, when Dwayne johnson left the filming of “Fast and furious” (Fast & Furious), it began to be said that Vin Diesel, who is currently part of the franchise, and he, did not have a friendly relationship.

This, based on the farewell publication of “The Rock”, in which he called some of his fellow filmmakers “chickens”: “My companions are incredible and I love them. On the other hand, my companions are a different story. Some are true professionals, but not others. Those are too chickens to do anything about it. ”

Since then, and almost six years later, the controversy continues “to the surface.”

In November 2021, Vin Diesel posted a message on his Instagram account that rekindled fans’ hope that Hobbs, a character played by Johnson, would reappear in the original series.

“The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we were going to catch up and do the best ‘Fast’ in the finale, number 10! I say it for love … but you must appear, do not leave the franchise empty, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny ”, were Diesel’s words.

Although the message was very moving, “The Rock” did not fall in favor at all, and in an interview with the US news network CNN, Johnson publicly rejected Diesel’s request to join the new “Fast and Furious” movie. .

“I told (Diesel) directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always support the franchise to make it successful, but that there was no chance of it coming back, “explained Johnson.

For this reason, he assured that he interprets the recent publication as “an example of his manipulation (…) We had talked about this for months and we reached a clear understanding.”

Even so, he wished the entire cast of the franchise well and assured that his goal was always to “end the incredible journey with this incredible ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace,” which is why he regrets the controversy surrounding his ex-partner and him.

Diesel’s response has not yet arrived, but what is clear is that the tensions between these two, who are currently one of the most famous actors in Hollywood.

