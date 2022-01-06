Dwayne Johnson accuses Vin Diesel of manipulative

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 05.01.2022 17:51:45





The enmity between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel It seems to have no end, because a few days ago La Roca accused his colleague of manipulating after he made public his invitation to return to the saga Fast and furious, although they had already agreed to go their separate ways.

In an interview with CNN, Johnson, who recently starred in the film Red Notice, stated that He didn’t like that Diesel used “his children or the death of Paul Walker“to invite him back to the franchise.

«I told him directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm, but cordial, and said that I would always support the cast and that I would always wish the franchise to succeed, but that there is no chance that I will return.“, expressed the actor.

“Vin’s recent post was an example of his manipulation. I did not like that he used his children or the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this. We talked about this for months and reached a clear agreement, “he added.

Also, Dwayne said that his “goal from the beginning was to end my journey with that incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied everything“.

yh