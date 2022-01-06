Don’t look up, a Netflix satire of today’s society

Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover that The end of the world is close, since a space mass puts the future of the Earth, of humanity at risk.

But raising awareness about the danger that lies ahead is not easy, which is why, at the suggestion of The New York Herald newspaper, they accept appear on a talk show which is directed, frivolously, by a famous television journalist, Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett), in which the love affairs of the fashionable singer, Riley Bina (Ariana Grande), are more interested in the catastrophic news. Then a odyssey to get attention necessary.

They arrive at the White House and meet President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son Jason (Jonah Hill), whose vanity and handling of politics they are on the brink of stupidity.

Love intervenes, as does the destruction of a home. Kate, hurt by the reaction of an equivocal society, find peace in your romance with Yule (Timothée Chalamet). Greed arises through cell phone hierarch Peter Shewell (Mark Rylance) as he the world sees the destructive comet approaching.

One of the best political satires of American societye (which we approach every day) reaches Ecuador through Netflix, after being shown in certain cinemas to achieve maximum nominations for the film awards to begin this month.

Adam McKay, its director and screenwriter (along with David Sirota), creates a sharp dialogue, ingenious and not repetitive. For this reason, the two hours 18 minutes that the film lasts pass without feeling. It is that each phrase or sentence is a dart towards our society.

It is a ridicule of talk shows, whose mixing science with emptiness, the use of memes, the promotion of cell phones, human greed (which has no borders), the indifference of a society steeped in its luxuries and ambitions are exposed so truthfully that there is no way to forget them. All of them will be etched in the mind of conscious viewers.

The production design is eye-catching and reflects the satiety of our current world. Nothing that emerges in Don’t Look Up is false, even in its exaggerations. The statements of the “president” speak of an ideological class that has become less intellectually, in which a facade is better than intelligence.

In the field of performances, a true competition. Cate Blanchett, as the amoral journalist, is brilliant. Meryl Streep couldn’t be better. Jennifer Lawrence, in a role created for her, shows her talent. Leonardo DiCaprio is the spitting image of the unappreciated scientist, who falls into the traps of life but has enough courage to understand his existence. Jonah Hill, again, brings out his talent. And Mark Rylance is a snake whose tongue has enough venom to corrupt a government.

This film will enter the payroll of the next Oscar awards. So a suggestion: check it out. Forget for a few hours the genres that are on display ad nauseam.