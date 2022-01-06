Donald Trump: Mark Ruffalo and other Marvel actors face it like this | ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Neil Patrick Harris, James Franco, Martin Sheen and Scarlett Johansson are some of the actors who have recorded a video to raise awareness among North American citizens on the occasion of the presidential elections in that country.

“On November 8, the most important decisions in the history of this country will be made,” the video begins. The project is part of the Save the day initiative and aims to ensure that citizens do not stay home on election day and make “their vote count”.

The campaign is directed by Joss Whedon who brought together great Hollywood stars to contribute with such an important date with a message against racism, xenophobia and intolerance.

“The only thing that can save democracy is the act that defines it (…) We have come together to fight against apathy and cynicism,” commented the director.

Mark Ruffalo, always in a good mood, he joked with the proposal to undress if they assert their right to vote. “If we protect the country from fear and ignorance, Mark Ruffalo will make a nude scene in his next film.” “Make Mark get naked, do it for Mark,” joked the actor and campaign manager.

GRADES RELATED

SAG Awards: Spotlight became the big winner of the gala

Facebook: Robert Downey Jr. became a funny Pokémon