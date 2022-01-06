Do you have Latino relatives? Jake Gyllenhaal is linked to a political figure

From the cases that are framed in the “believe or break” comes an unusual connection that unites Jake gyllenhaal with an Argentine figure. The actor who was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and this year it became 2021 it became a trend as a result of the short of Taylor Swift, All Too Well, it could have roots in Latin America. This is understood from a comparison that arose in Twitter.

Journalist Ramiro Outeda shared in Twitter a photo in which the protagonist of Donnie darko with a political figure who lived until the end of the 1930s. It is about Lisandro de la Torre, who was a National Senator and in 1916 came to dispute the Presidency of the Nation that they consecrated to Hipólito Yrigoyen with more than 47% of the votes. De la Torre came in third place with about 18%.

In the publication made in Twittter you can see Gyllenhaal with a beard and a cut similar to that of the Argentine politician. In addition, the profile of both favors the similarity, as well as the decision to choose a black and white photograph. Almost 300 users of the social network agreed with the journalist’s position and the unusual finding that connected two figures who, by no means, are related.

Two movies you can’t miss if you like Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake gyllenhaal he is one of the most talented actors of his generation, who is rarely wrong when it comes to choosing his roles. Just look at his resume to understand that almost all (or all) of the productions he headlined are great stories. The last to arrive was The Guilty, which premiered in Netflix in 2021 and focused on an officer who performs duties as a 911 operator and answers a call that appears to be a kidnapping. 100% of the tension of this thriller (a remake of a Danish film) falls on the shoulders of Gyllenhaal who is in the frame all the time and is seen interacting with voices on the phone.

If what you are looking for is an older production of his career, you can see Prisoners, a movie of Dennis Villeneuve. They also act in production Hugh jackman Y Paul Dano, and the story centers on the mysterious disappearance of two children who is investigated by officer Loki (Gyllenhaal) that after his brief progress, makes the father of one of the children (Jackman) take action on the matter and decide to do justice by your own hand. You can see the movie in Amazon Prime Video.