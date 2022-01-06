Djokovic double-faulted in his bid for the Australian Open

Bloomberg Opinion – The world’s number one male tennis player now has the dubious honor of joining actor Johnny Depp in receiving a harsh lesson on Australian quarantine and border politics.

Novak Djokovic attempted to enter the country without meeting a clearly stated requirement to receive a full schedule of Covid-19 vaccines. And subsequently you did not provide sufficient evidence of a medical reason why you should not obtain them. So now, the 34-year-old Serbian will be sent off a few weeks before he must defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne. His lawyers are contesting the ruling.

Depp and his then partner, Amber Heard, had their own confrontation six years ago when they decided to smuggle two Yorkshire terriers into the country while the actor was filming the latest installment in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. The couple knew of Australia’s strict rules on bringing in animals, but tried to circumvent them anyway. They were later embarrassed into filming an apology for their transgression.

The island continent is famous for its unique flora and fauna, which form an ecosystem that attracts tourists from all over the world. His Border Force administers what many foreigners might view as draconian quarantine policies, including bans on bringing in fruit, meat, timber, and plants. However, Australians are proud of these strict rules, seeing them as proof of the nation’s extremely exceptional geography.

The Djokovic saga plays even more on parochialism, but it also unleashes what is almost a national creed of justice.

For more than a year, thousands of Australians were stranded abroad as the borders of their homeland were closed. Families remained divided and many were prevented from visiting sick or elderly relatives. When citizens were finally able to return at the end of last year, they first had to meet the demands: get vaccinated, show negative Covid-19 tests before and after landing, and, in some circumstances, go through a period of isolation.

They did so, largely without complaint, because most understand that this is what it takes to keep Australia safe.

Then came the news that an anti-vaccine tennis star had received an exemption. (Djokovic has said that he is not opposed to all vaccines, but he is not in favor of the Covid-19 vaccine and the demands to receive them.)

Travel vaccination requirements are not new. The international coordination of certificates proving inoculation against yellow fever and, in the past, smallpox, plague and cholera, predates the formation of the World Health Organization (WHO) after World War II. As a regular at tournaments in Brazil, endemic to yellow fever, including the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Djokovic has likely had to circumvent these rules before.

As with the controversy in the United States over the requirements of the Covid-19 vaccine in schools, the dispute related to the requirements of vaccines against the main epidemic diseases to cross international borders is not so much a case pro-vaccines require new restrictions such as anti-vaccines that attempt to reverse protections that have been in place for a long time. That this must be happening in the midst of a pandemic that has killed at least 5.5 million people is even more extraordinary, and especially during the global increase in cases of the omicron variant.

However, it is not as simple as Djokovic trying to use his influence as anti-vaccines in his belief that he could impose his will by force to enter the country. Australia’s two-tier political system, where state and federal governments often diverge on policy, made his case particularly tricky. His role in one of the biggest sporting events in the world ensured that he would receive worldwide attention.

Before leaving for Australia, Djokovic was among dozens who applied to Tennis Australia (TA), the organization that runs the Open, for a medical exemption from the vaccination requirement. Once approved by TA, the government of the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, considered the applications with its own panel. Djokovic approved both revisions, but the precise reason has not been revealed.

Factors that may lead to an exception from the mandate include an acute serious medical condition, a serious adverse reaction to a previous dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or proof of a PCR-confirmed Covid-19 infection in the last six months, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corp .. It is known that the tennis player contracted Covid-19 in May 2020, almost 20 months ago.

But Tennis Australia has no jurisdiction; is a corporation owned by the states and territories of Australia. And Victoria can simply decide who is allowed to enter from other Australian regions; Such internal border closures were a hallmark of the darkest days of closure. Only the federal government can decide who can enter the country. Djokovic should have been aware of this fact. Tennis Australia would have absolutely known about it and would have been remiss if it hadn’t reminded the defending champion. Exceptions to the rule were decided without knowing the name of the applicant, and only a few were given, the organization said.

However, the Australian Border Force and Prime Minister Scott Morrison weren’t in the mood for games. The conservative leader has been criticized for his tough stance on Covid-19 controls, but he can raise political capital by strictly enforcing the rules against a famous name. It is unlikely that Djokovic was a specific target, but the fact that he is probably the highest profile tennis player in the world is the perfect opportunity to remind everyone that Australia takes its quarantine policies seriously. Visitors defy these rules at their own risk.

This note does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

This article was translated by: Miriam Salazar