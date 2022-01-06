DIF forgets austerity and raffles luxury gifts to employees

The National System for the Integral Development of Families (DIF) launched a tender to give its workers a latest model car, tablets, LED television screens and laptops to celebrate DIF Labor Day, which will be celebrated on January 13 , despite the republican austerity policy of the federal government.

In the call for tender IA-012NHK003-E10 6-20 21, whose copy EL UNIVERSAL has, it is detailed that 70 gifts will be raffled during the celebration: 30 11.6-inch laptop, 29 8-inch tablets with 16 GB, as well as 10 32-inch smart HD LED screens and a 2022 sedan Fiat brand vehicle.

It is detailed that it will be today January 6, at 5:00 p.m. that the decision to the tender will be given, and in the next 15 days the contract will be signed.

The tender warns that it will be declared void if no proposals are received on the day of the presentation and opening of proposals; when there is no proposal that covers the requirements requested in the call and when the prices of all the goods, leases or services offered are not acceptable or convenient.

“The National System for the Integral Development of Families hereinafter SNDIF, based on articles 134 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States; 25 of the Law of Acquisitions, Leases and Services of the Public Sector, 35, 39, and other relative of its Regulation, in compliance with its general provisions, the General Directorate of Material Resources and General Services through the Directorate of Acquisitions and Almacenes, establishes the call for the invitation to at least three people to acquire 70 items for the raffle that is held during the DIF 2022 Labor Day event, “says the text.

The DIF establishes that “the goods must be delivered by the awarded participant to the central warehouse of the DIF, located at 278 México-Coyoacán avenue, Santa Cruz Atoyac neighborhood, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

“If some point is not fulfilled, the National System for the Integral Development of Families will not receive in accordance either the invoice or the goods presented by the supplier until the requirements are fulfilled, applying the corresponding penalties,” the call states.

In the technical annex of the tender it is detailed that the 30 laptops to be raffled in the celebration of the DIF workers must have an 11.6-inch screen, with an Intel Celerom system and a capacity of 4GB in RAM memory.

As for the 29 tablets that will be delivered, it is described that they will be 8 inches, with 16 GB of memory and with an Android 10 system.

The 10 LED television screens must be 32 inches and be “smart HD”.

Regarding the car that will be raffled among the employees, it will have to be a 2022 sedan hatchback model, which can be white or red, with a 1.3 Firefly engine, five-speed manual transmission and 48-liter fuel tank.

The DIF requires that the car must have a remote-controlled security alarm, hill-start assist, driver and passenger front airbags, as well as electric brake distribution (EBD) and anti-lock brakes (ABS).

It is also detailed that the car must have 15-inch aluminum wheels, day and night rear view mirror, exterior mirrors in the body color, front fog lights, halogen rear lights, key with remote door opener, daytime running lights type Body color LED and rear spoiler.

The tender details that when the supplier delivers the vehicle, it will have license plates and payment for the current fiscal year.

It is established that based on article 53 of the Law of Acquisitions, Leases and Services of the Public Sector, the supplier is obliged to deliver the letter-guarantee for defects and / or hidden defects of the goods, for a minimum of 90 days counted from the delivery of the same, to guarantee the quality of these, forcing itself to change the goods that have hidden defects and / or defects.